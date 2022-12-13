US to Resume Full Patrols With SDF in Northern Syria

The United States has resumed full patrols in northern Syria with Syrian Democratic Forces following airstrikes by Turkey in the region, The Jerusalem Post reported Tuesday, citing the Pentagon.

The Washington Post also reported Tuesday the patrols will be expanded.

The U.S. reduced its maneuvers with the SDF following airstrikes by Turkey into northern Syria in response to a bombing Nov. 13 on a busy Istanbul street that killed at least six and wounded dozens more. Turkey blamed the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the Syrian-based People's Protection Units for the bombing and considers the SDF a branch of the Kurdistan Workers' Party. All groups denied responsibility.

A week after the bombing, Turkey launched the airstrikes, with one reportedly landing about 142 yards from U.S. personnel, which routinely share bases with the SDF. About 900 U.S. troops are stationed in northern Syria, where they team with the SDF to hold in check the Islamic State's presence in the region.

There are concerns the resumption of full patrols with the SDF will strain relations with Turkey, a NATO member and U.S. ally. There is speculation Turkey is preparing to send ground troops into northern Syria.

"We are concerned with any action that may jeopardize the hard-fought gains made in security and stability in Syria," Col. Joseph Buccino, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said, according to The Washington Post. "Further, we're concerned for the security of the SDF, our vetted, recognized and reliable partners in a place where we've withdrawn most troops."

The Pentagon said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin talked with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar and called for a deescalation in hostilities and reinforced the U.S.'s opposition to any new Turkish military operation inside Syria.

