US Aid Includes 100 'Switchblade' Drones to Ukraine

The U.S. is sending 100 Switchblade drones to Ukraine to aid in the fight against Russia.

The weapons, dubbed "kamikaze drones" or "killer drones," are part of a massive package approved this month for Ukraine by President Joe Biden, according to CNBC.

"We have committed 100 Switchblade tactical unmanned aerial systems to be delivered in the most recent package of presidential drawdown," Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, told the House Armed Services Committee.

The decision to send the drones to Ukraine was made after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested additional military equipment from the U.S.

"We've heard the Ukrainians, and we take that request very seriously," Wallander said.

Politico pointed out the weapons crash into their targets and represent a new phase of weapons being sent to Ukraine.

The news outlet noted the drone is relatively small and can loiter in the air for up to 30 minutes before it is directed to a target. According to Politico, it is launched from a tube, like a mortar shell.

However, there are two different versions of the drone, CNBC said.

The "300" version can be used to strike small targets and weighs just over five pounds. The "600" version is designed to destroy armored vehicles, including tanks. It weights just over 120 pounds.

Both versions are equipped with guided explosives and cameras.

It is not certain which one will be sent to Ukraine.