3 More Indiana Republicans Report Swatting Attempts

Three more Republican members of the Indiana Senate reported this week that they were targeted in swatting incidents, as national GOP leaders continue urging Republican holdouts to reconsider their stance on redistricting, Fox59 in Indiana reported Thursday.

GOP state Sens. Dan Dernulc, Spencer Deery, and Rick Niemeyer each said they were targeted in separate swatting attempts, which Indiana State Police confirmed they are investigating.

Sen. Gregory Goode also reported a swatting incident over the past weekend.

"The end goal of this is to generate as large a scale law enforcement response as possible," Indiana State Police said in an official statement.

Swatting occurs when someone reports a fake emergency to police with the intent of triggering an escalated response from first responders.

On Thursday morning, Deery was notified that law enforcement had received a false report of domestic abuse at his home, including a claim that "there would be a threat of violence to any officers who responded."

"I am grateful to the West Lafayette Police Department for their professionalism and preparedness to recognize this as a swatting attempt that could be resolved without putting my children, or the children on our street who were preparing to board school buses, in a dangerous and stressful situation," Deery said in a statement.

"Instead, West Lafayette police were able to respond to the call in a professional, safe and appropriate manner."

President Donald Trump has increased pressure on Indiana Gov. Mike Braun this week, urging him to deliver on Republican efforts to redraw congressional maps as the party seeks to keep pace with Democratic maneuvering in blue states.

Trump sparked a nationwide redistricting push earlier this year by urging Texas Republicans to redraw their congressional maps to gain seats, arguing that the GOP has been underrepresented nationwide.

Braun confirmed Monday that he was committed to working with the president to ensure the GOP is fairly represented in Washington.