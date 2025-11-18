Indiana Gov. to Explore All Options to Force Senate Map Vote

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said Tuesday he "will explore all options at my disposal" to compel the state Senate to vote next month on redrawing the state's congressional map.

The Indiana House of Representatives is prepared to meet to redraw the map in December, House Speaker Todd Huston, a Republican, said Tuesday, even though the Senate is not scheduled to convene.

"I am glad to see Speaker Huston and House Republicans publicly endorse the need for fair maps," Braun, also a Republican, wrote on X.

"We look forward to them returning in December to vote to advance them. Momentum is building and it's time now for our state senators to commit to showing up for work."

Braun's post on X came a day after President Donald Trump increased pressure on the first-term governor and former U.S. senator, part of the president's push for Republican-led states to redraw their congressional maps to ensure the GOP retains control of the House after the 2026 midterm elections.

Although the House voted with the Senate to reconvene in January, Huston asked members to keep the first two weeks of December open in hopes that senators will change their minds, the IndyStar reported.

Indiana Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said earlier this month that Republicans in the chamber do not have enough support to reconvene in December to redraw the state's congressional map.

"Unfortunately, Sen. Rod Bray was forced to partner with DEMOCRATS to block an effort by the growing number of America First Senators who wanted to have a vote on passing fair maps," Braun wrote.

"Now I am left with no choice other than to explore all options at my disposal to compel the State Senate to show up and vote. I will support President Trump's efforts to recruit, endorse, and finance primary challengers for Indiana's senators who refuse to support fair maps."

Huston said on Tuesday he would prefer Congress prohibit mid-decade redistricting entirely, according to the Star, but said Indiana is not in a vacuum and must ensure Republicans are given a fair chance in the midterms.

The House has the votes to redistrict, Huston said. That means the fate of Indiana's congressional map lies in the hands of the Senate holdouts.

When asked if the added pressure is enough to persuade them to act, Huston said, "My crystal ball is broken."

House and Senate lawmakers were at the Statehouse on Tuesday for Organization Day, the ceremonial start to the 2026 legislative session, according to the Star.

Senators took an unusual roll-call vote on the resolution to reconvene on Jan. 5, with 29 voting in favor and 19 against. The GOP has a 40-10 edge in the Senate, meaning Republicans present on Organization Day were evenly split on whether to come back to vote on redistricting.

Bray said he thinks that vote is indicative of what the Senate would have seen had they voted in December on redistricting, according to the Star.

"A number of members of our caucus — I'm included in that number — don't feel like it's the right way to move forward, simply because it's not the right way to get that goal achieved," Bray said, referring to the goal of electing more Republicans to Congress.

He said he would prefer the traditional approach of finding strong candidates and driving turnout, particularly in the 1st Congressional District, a seat Democrats have controlled since 1931 but is now trending toward Republicans, he said.