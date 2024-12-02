Suspect in Shooting of Jewish Chicagoan Dies in Apparent Suicide

Cook County Sheriff's Office staff found Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, "unresponsive due to an apparent suicide attempt by hanging in his cell" at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Illinois sheriff's office told JNS.

Abdallahi, who faced 16 felony counts including hate crime and terrorism for allegedly shooting a 39-year-old Orthodox Jewish man walking to synagogue on Shabbat in Chicago on Oct. 26, was admitted to Cermak Health Services on Nov. 15. His body was found during "routine security checks," the sheriff's office told JNS. "Staff immediately initiated life-saving measures and Abdallahi was transported by a Chicago Fire Department ambulance to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased."

The deceased, whose name the sheriff's office spells "Sidi Mohammad Abdallah," was admitted to Cermak, "the medical facility in the jail which is a division of the Cook County Health, which operates public health and hospital systems in the county," after a transfer from St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, the sheriff's office said.

"He was housed in Cermak Health Services Tier 3S as a result of the medical and mental health evaluations conducted by staff at Cermak Health Services, which is responsible for the mental health and medical care of all individuals in custody and determines what housing is appropriate based on the level of care required for individuals in custody," the sheriff's office added.

Abdallahi was hospitalized after a two-and-a-half-minute shootout with police officers, after he allegedly shot the Orthodox man in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood, home to one of the city's largest Orthodox Jewish populations.

"Many more questions than answers now in front of the American people," Richard Goldberg, a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies who has followed the case closely, told JNS. "Who was he, who were his known associates, where did he radicalize, and why was something like this not planned for and prevented?"

"There is no evidence of foul play at this time. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office," the sheriff's office told JNS.

It added that "er protocol," the office "contacted the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force to conduct an independent investigation."

It added that Abdallahi was being held on charges of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at a peace officer or fireman, aggravated discharge of a firearm, terrorism, and hate crime.