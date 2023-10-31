Suspect Questioned in Cornell Jewish Death Threats

New York State Police questioned a person of interest who made threats of a mass shooting and other threats of violence against Jewish students at Cornell University in Ithaca.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and a Cornell spokesperson said Tuesday that a suspect was in custody but did not say if an arrest was made.

"Law enforcement has identified a person of interest in relation to threats of a mass shooting and antisemitic violence at Cornell University. This individual is currently in New York State Police custody for questioning," Hochul said in a social media post.

The suspect was not identified.

"We can confirm that a subject has been identified as a suspect in the antisemitic threats made against our Jewish students on Sunday and is currently in custody. We thank the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for their coordination," Cornell Vice President for University Relations Joel Malina said in a statement.

Hochul, who delivered a speech from Columbia University in New York City on steps she's taking to protect Jewish students across the state, was on the Cornell campus Monday.

"When I met with Cornell students yesterday, I promised them we would do everything possible to find the perpetrator. Public safety is my top priority and I'm committed to combatting hate and bias wherever it rears its ugly head," Hochul posted.

Posts made to a public online forum over last weekend sparked fear and unrest among Jewish students at Cornell.

"The genocidal fascist zionist regime will be destroyed," read one post. "Rape and kill all the jew women before they birth more jewish hitlers."

"gonna shoot up 104 west," read another, a reference to the home of the Center for Jewish Living on campus. As a result, Jewish students were advised to avoid 104 West on Sunday night. Jewish students comprise 22% of the student body at Cornell.

Another advised to follow Jewish students home and "slit their throats."

The threats followed antisemitic graffiti that was spray-painted on sidewalks last week.

Cornell President Martha Pollack wrote a letter to students Sunday saying she contacted the FBI about a "potential hate crime."

The Anti-Defamation League said last week that incidents of harassment, vandalism, and assault against Jewish people have spiked 388% since Hamas' massacre on Israel beginning Oct. 7.

Hochul laid out several steps in her address from Columbia, including $75 million in grants for law enforcement to combat hate crimes. She also appointed former Court of Appeals chief judge Jonathan Lippman to review antisemitism and anti-discrimination policies on city university campuses.

"While (Lippman's) assessment will be focused on CUNY, his recommendations will be a road map for institutions across the state and the country," Hochul said. "I've spoken to the SUNY and CUNY chancellors and representatives of private universities to share our concerns about the consequences of free speech crossing the line into hate speech by both students and professors. We will take on the antisemitism we have seen on college campuses."