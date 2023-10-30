Ted Cruz to Newsmax: Schools Must Protect Jewish Students

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, railed against the administrators at colleges and universities for not doing more to protect Jewish students, telling Newsmax on Monday it's an "absolute failure" of basic responsibility.

Cruz told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that Jewish students should not be locked down in libraries or deprived of student centers in the wake of "threats of violence."

"Tragically, we're seeing on college campuses across America, especially the so-called elite universities, these angry riots of rabid pro-Palestinian activists who are engaging in very serious threats of violence towards Jewish students," Cruz told Schmitt.

"Across the country, we're seeing Jewish student centers being shut down. Jewish students told to hide. Jewish students hiding in the library being told, 'Don't go out in public in your university because threats of violence are too great.'"

Jewish students were put on partial lockdown at Cornell last weekend over threats on a discussion forum. Jewish students at The Cooper Union in New York City locked themselves in the library with the threat of a mob outside. Columbia closed its campus earlier this month after an Israeli student was assaulted.

"And, I gotta say, for every one of those universities, it's absolute failure of the administration not to protect and keep their Jewish students safe."

But it's no wonder, Cruz said, when university students are taking cues from the likes of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

"The radical left, more and more, is openly embracing and reveling in hatred of Israel and blatant antisemitism," Cruz said. "We've seen the rise of 'the Squad' in the House, where these radical left-wing activists … openly heap abuse and slanders upon Israel, openly side with the Hamas terrorists.

"We all saw the footage of Rashida Tlaib walking along the hallway of the Capitol being asked what she thought about Hamas terrorists raping women and little girls, murdering children, burning infants alive, and she refused to answer.

"That should not be a difficult question to answer, but she was not willing to condemn Hamas for those horrific human rights abuses."

