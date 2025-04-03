Sen. Collins 'Concerned' About Medicaid Cuts

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told reporters Thursday that she's "concerned" that the Medicaid could face cuts under the Senate budget resolution currently being considered by legislators.

Collins cited language in the bill that instructs the House Committee on Energy and Commerce to "reduce the deficit by not less than $880 billion" between 2025 and 2034.

"I'm concerned about the instruction to the House Committee for $880 billion, it's the Energy and Commerce Committee in the House, which has jurisdiction over Medicaid, because I don't see how you can get to that amount without cutting Medicaid benefits," Collins said.

"In my state, there are more than 400,000 Mainers that rely on that health care program. Our rural hospitals depend upon it as well, and they are really struggling because of actions and inactions by the state Legislature. So the last thing I want to do is cut Medicaid for vulnerable people who are disabled or seniors who cannot work."

Collins' comments came on the same day that America's Essential Hospitals, a group that represents hospitals and medical centers, sent a letter to congressional leaders warning that "the proposed changes to Medicaid are significant and threaten the ability of essential hospitals and other safety net providers to stay open, especially in underserved areas in all corners of the nation."