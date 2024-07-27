WATCH TV LIVE

Survey Reveals Least, Most Expensive Places to Elope

By    |   Saturday, 27 July 2024 07:05 PM EDT

More couples than ever are eloping, considering factors like cost, availability of photographers, and more, according to researchers. 

Cost is one of the key factors most couples consider when searching for a place to hold a lovely, but affordable wedding away from home, reports SIXT, an international provider of high-quality mobility services. 

SIXT's researchers found that 62% of engaged couples are considering having an elopement-style wedding, and in the past five years, Google searches for the term "micro wedding reception" have jumped by 300%. 

According to the researchers, the most affordable places for people looking to elope are: (based on the cost of a wedding with up to 50 guests): 

  • Jackson Hole, Wyo. — $1,891
  • Albany, N.Y. — $3,312
  • Green Bay, Wis. — $3,947
  • Milwaukee — $4,152
  • Cincinnati — $4,543
  • Grand Rapids, Mich. — $4,744
  • Portland, Maine — $4,984
  • Outer Banks, N.C. — $5,064
  • Savannah, Ga. — $5,287
  • Lake Tahoe, Calif. — $5,337

The least affordable elopement destinations are: 

  • Hamptons, N.Y. — $16,505
  • San Francisco — $14,906
  • Maui, Hawaii — $12,512
  • Lenox, Mass. — $12,185
  • Palm Springs, Calif. — $12,102
  • Sonoma, Calif. — $11,693
  • Napa, Calif. — $11,693

But cost isn't the only determining factor, as many couples look for the convenience of being able to use the services of wedding planners and more, even if they're not getting married near home. 

The top five wedding destinations, the researchers found, were Sonoma, California; Aspen, Colorado; Vail, Colorado; Lenox, Massachusetts; and Napa, California, despite their higher costs for a wedding service. 

The scores were based on which destinations would be most ideal for elopements based on population density and number of wedding locations, photographers, videographers, planners, and officiants. 

