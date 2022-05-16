×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme court | ted cruz | campaign finance

Supreme Court Rules for Sen. Cruz in Campaign Finance Case

Supreme Court Rules for Sen. Cruz in Campaign Finance Case
(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Monday, 16 May 2022 10:33 AM

The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in his challenge to a provision of federal campaign finance law.

The justices, in a 6-3 decision that divided the court along ideological lines, agreed that the somewhat obscure section of the law violates the Constitution. The decision comes just as campaigning for the 2022 midterm elections is intensifying.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court's conservative majority that the provision “burdens core political speech without proper justification.”

The case may be important for some candidates for federal office who want to make large loans to their campaigns. But the Biden administration has said that the great majority of such loans are for less than $250,000 and therefore the provision Cruz challenged does not apply.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Supreme Court Monday sided with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in his challenge to a provision of federal campaign finance law.
supreme court, ted cruz, campaign finance
129
2022-33-16
Monday, 16 May 2022 10:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved