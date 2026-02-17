WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: supreme court | software | conflicts | justices | ethics

Supreme Court Adopts Ethics Software for Justices

By    |   Tuesday, 17 February 2026 02:12 PM EST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday announced new software designed to help justices determine when they should recuse themselves from cases, marking the court's latest response to mounting ethics scrutiny, The Hill reported.

The court said in a statement that updated rules will require attorneys to provide the stock ticker symbols of all publicly traded companies involved in their cases.

The additional disclosures are intended to support the new automated conflict-checking system. The changes take effect on March 16.

"Most of the changes are designed to support operation of newly developed software that will assist in identifying potential conflicts for the justices, and the revisions impose a number of new requirements upon filers to support the software," the court said.

The justices traditionally recuse themselves when they hold direct stock in a company involved in a case or when they previously took part in the matter while serving on a lower court.

The new system will run automated recusal checks by comparing information about parties and attorneys in a case against conflict lists maintained by each justice's chamber, according to the court.

The move follows years of heightened ethics scrutiny surrounding the high court, including investigations into justices' book deals, financial disclosures, and relationships with wealthy benefactors who provided luxury travel.

Unlike lower federal judges, who are bound by a formal code of conduct, the Supreme Court has historically not been subject to a binding ethics code.

In 2023, the justices adopted a written statement of ethical principles governing their conduct. Critics, however, have said the code lacks an enforcement mechanism.

The statement directed court officers to evaluate whether new software tools could strengthen the recusal review process.

"When issuing the Code of Conduct for Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States, the justices directed court officers to evaluate whether such software might be useful for the Court," Tuesday's statement said.

Since the start of the court's term in October, the justices have recused themselves more than 30 times, according to a review of the court's docket by The Hill.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Supreme Court on Tuesday announced new software designed to help justices determine when they should recuse themselves from cases, marking the court's latest response to mounting ethics scrutiny, The Hill reported.
supreme court, software, conflicts, justices, ethics
341
2026-12-17
Tuesday, 17 February 2026 02:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved