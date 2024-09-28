WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme | court | dissolve | lebowitz

Fran Lebowitz: 'Biden Should Dissolve the Supreme Court'

By    |   Saturday, 28 September 2024 10:24 AM EDT

Author and commentor Fran Lebowitz suggested President Joe Biden should "dissolve the Supreme Court" during his final months in the White House.

Speaking on Bill Maher’s Club Random on Friday, Lebowitz opened her bizarre rant by lamenting the current court’s ideological makeup and that it was transformed by former President Donald Trump.

"The Supreme Court is completely his [Trump’s]," Lebowitz said. "It’s so disgraceful this court. It shouldn’t even be allowed to be called the Supreme Court," to which Maher’s audience applauded. "It’s an insult to Motown to call it the Supreme Court."

Although the New York social commentator was light on specifics, she then compared the court to a collection of obedient wives saying, "It’s not even a court. It’s only a court in the sense that court of Louis the XVI was a court. Basically, it’s a harem, okay?  It’s a harem.  So, I really feel sorry for the three real judges on the court."

Lebowitz then suggest that Biden should use the Supreme Court’s recent presidential immunity ruling and just dspose of the third branch of government altogether. 

"What Biden should do? Not that you asked, when the Supreme Court passed that ruling that said you’re not the president you’re the king, which is what that ruling is. You can do whatever you want, and you won’t be held responsible. I thought, Biden is still the president, no one seems to know this. Biden should dissolve the Supreme Court," which was met with sustained applause from the audience.

Maher ultimately pushed back after his guest paused saying, "Come on," and quipped, "Good to see you’re a centrist."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Author and commentor Fran Lebowitz suggested President Joe Biden should "dissolve the Supreme Court" during his final months in the White House.
supreme, court, dissolve, lebowitz
270
2024-24-28
Saturday, 28 September 2024 10:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved