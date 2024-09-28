Fran Lebowitz: 'Biden Should Dissolve the Supreme Court'

Author and commentor Fran Lebowitz suggested President Joe Biden should "dissolve the Supreme Court" during his final months in the White House.

Speaking on Bill Maher’s Club Random on Friday, Lebowitz opened her bizarre rant by lamenting the current court’s ideological makeup and that it was transformed by former President Donald Trump.

"The Supreme Court is completely his [Trump’s]," Lebowitz said. "It’s so disgraceful this court. It shouldn’t even be allowed to be called the Supreme Court," to which Maher’s audience applauded. "It’s an insult to Motown to call it the Supreme Court."

Although the New York social commentator was light on specifics, she then compared the court to a collection of obedient wives saying, "It’s not even a court. It’s only a court in the sense that court of Louis the XVI was a court. Basically, it’s a harem, okay? It’s a harem. So, I really feel sorry for the three real judges on the court."

Lebowitz then suggest that Biden should use the Supreme Court’s recent presidential immunity ruling and just dspose of the third branch of government altogether.

"What Biden should do? Not that you asked, when the Supreme Court passed that ruling that said you’re not the president you’re the king, which is what that ruling is. You can do whatever you want, and you won’t be held responsible. I thought, Biden is still the president, no one seems to know this. Biden should dissolve the Supreme Court," which was met with sustained applause from the audience.

Maher ultimately pushed back after his guest paused saying, "Come on," and quipped, "Good to see you’re a centrist."