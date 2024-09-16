WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john roberts | supreme court | donald trump | immunity | leaked | memos

Document Leaks Target Supreme Court Justice Roberts

By    |   Monday, 16 September 2024 08:04 PM EDT

New documents leaked Sunday target memos written by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in cases involving former President Donald Trump, reports the New York Times.

Roberts took the lead in Trump's cases on whether U.S. states could remove the former president from their ballots over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the case concerning prosecution of the Jan. 6 rioters.

He made no secret of what he thought his colleagues should do.

"As I read it, it says simply a former president can be prosecuted because he's being prosecuted," he said of a lower court's judgment.

"I think it likely that we will view the separation of powers analysis differently."

In both cases, Roberts wrote the majority opinion. The Supreme Court in July ruled for the first time that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution, extending the delay in the Washington criminal case against Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss and all but ending prospects the former president could be tried before the November election.

The month prior, the high court limited a federal obstruction law that had been used to charge hundreds of Capitol riot defendants as well as Trump.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New documents leaked Sunday target memos written by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in cases involving former President Donald Trump, reports the New York Times.
john roberts, supreme court, donald trump, immunity, leaked, memos
206
2024-04-16
Monday, 16 September 2024 08:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved