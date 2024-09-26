CDC: Suicide Deaths Remained High in 2023

Some 49,300 suicide deaths were reported in the U.S. in 2023, about the highest level in the nation's history, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report said suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 20-34, and the third leading cause for ages 15-19.

The CDC also said suicide deaths continue to be more common among boys and men than girls and women. The highest suicide rate for any group, by far, was in men ages 75 and older, at about 44 suicides per 100,000 men that age.

Among women, the highest rate was in those who were middle-aged, about nine per 100,000. But more dramatic increases have been seen in teens and young women, with the rate for that group doubling in the last two decades.

The overall suicide rate in 2022 and 2023 was 14.2 per 100,000. It also was that high in 2018. Before then, it hadn't been that high since 1941.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.