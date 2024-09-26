WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: suicide | deaths | cdc | high

CDC: Suicide Deaths Remained High in 2023

By    |   Thursday, 26 September 2024 12:50 PM EDT

Some 49,300 suicide deaths were reported in the U.S. in 2023, about the highest level in the nation's history, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report said suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 20-34, and the third leading cause for ages 15-19.

The CDC also said suicide deaths continue to be more common among boys and men than girls and women. The highest suicide rate for any group, by far, was in men ages 75 and older, at about 44 suicides per 100,000 men that age.

Among women, the highest rate was in those who were middle-aged, about nine per 100,000. But more dramatic increases have been seen in teens and young women, with the rate for that group doubling in the last two decades.

The overall suicide rate in 2022 and 2023 was 14.2 per 100,000. It also was that high in 2018. Before then, it hadn't been that high since 1941.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Some 49,300 suicide deaths were reported in the U.S. in 2023, about the highest level in the nation's history, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
suicide, deaths, cdc, high
177
2024-50-26
Thursday, 26 September 2024 12:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved