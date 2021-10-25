US Embassy Tells Americans in Sudan to 'Shelter in Place'

Due to the coup in Sudan, the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum on Monday advised Americans to shelter in place and warned of potential violence against protesters.

"Sudanese Armed Forces have announced they are in control of the government. Demonstrations have been reported in Khartoum and around the country," read a statement on the embassy’s website. "There are unverified reports of violence against protesters. Flights are not leaving the country."

The embassy’s statement added that "American citizens are advised to be aware of their surroundings and shelter in place, which includes not traveling to the U.S. Embassy or the international airports in Khartoum and Port Sudan."

Sudan’s top general on Monday announced that the military had disbanded the transitional civilian-military government, with the reported detention of senior government officials, including Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, according to The Hill.

The U.S. government condemned the coup and called for the immediate release of arrested officials.

"The actions today are in stark opposition to the will of the Sudanese people and their aspirations for peace, liberty, and justice," White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One. "The United States continues to strongly support the Sudanese people’s demand for a democratic transition in Sudan and will continue to evaluate how best to help the Sudanese people achieve this goal."

The success of the coup, which is backed by conservative Islamists, would be a blow to Sudan, which has struggled to transition to democracy after dictator Omar al-Bashir was ousted in 2019 in mass protests after 30 years in power, according to Fox News.

The U.S. has given almost $337 million to back the country’s transitional government this year, but continued American support to Sudan could be at risk if its transition to civilian rule is disrupted, U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman warned last week, according to the National, an United Arab Emirates newspaper.

NetBlocks, an independent internet monitoring group, reported significant disruption to internet service in Sudan on Monday affecting cellular and some fixed-line connectivity.

