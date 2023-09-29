×
Study: Puberty Blockers Increase Anguish for Some

By    |   Friday, 29 September 2023 10:42 AM EDT

Puberty blockers exacerbated mental health anguish for up to a third of trans-identified teenagers, according to an updated study in the United Kingdom.

The findings were detailed in a report by The Federalist. Researchers had published an updated review of the data from a study conducted in 2021, the outlet said.

The original study, conducted by the U.K. National Health Service, looked at 44 children, ages 12-15 who were on a puberty blocker to treat gender dysphoria. The children were on triptorelin, which is used to block the synthesis of estrogen in women and testosterone in men.

"The original uncontrolled study collected data within a specialist GD [gender dysphoria] service," researchers said. "Participants were 44 12-15-year-olds diagnosed with GD. Puberty was suppressed using 'triptorelin.' Participants were followed-up for 36 months."

Researchers found that the mental health of between 15% and 34% of those in the study deteriorated while on the drug.

Only 9% to 20% said they had improvement; 56% to 68% said they did not experience any change.

The Federalist reported the finding contradicts claims that medical interventions like this one are necessary to save gender-confused teens from attempting suicide

The Federalist said the updated study has not been peer-reviewed.

