Trump Admin Blocked From Revoking Student Visas

By    |   Thursday, 22 May 2025 04:54 PM EDT

A federal judge in California has ruled the Trump administration does not have the authority to revoke the legal status of international students. In addition to ruling on the lack of authority, the judge issued a nationwide injunction against the administration over the issue.

The case surrounds students admitted into the U.S. using nonimmigrant F1 visas. About two dozen were involved in the lawsuit, according to The Hill. They were caught up in the administration's move to crack down on foreign nationals enrolled in colleges and universities in the U.S.

The government has a long list of reasons posted surrounding ineligibility for staying in the U.S. under a visa. They range from committing acts of terrorism to acting in a way that would undermine the safety of U.S. citizens or impair national security.

The Guardian reported in April that the administration began reinstating student visas for many who had earlier seen their authorizations removed from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, or SEVIS.

Senior U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White was handling a related case in California, The Guardian reported, when government attorneys revealed that many visas were being reinstated. The judge had earlier ordered temporary restraining orders protecting students in some cases.

Judge White's new ruling with national implications involves separate cases. The Hill reported that he was appointed by Republican President George W. Bush. His latest ruling also ordered the government to refrain from arresting any of the students involved or transferring them outside of the district of their residency.

Jim Mishler

Newsfront
