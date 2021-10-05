×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Afghanistan | Biden Administration | ISIS/Islamic State | Law Enforcement | War on Terrorism | stuart scheller | court-martial

Lt. Col. Scheller Released, Pending Court-Martial

the navy logo
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 October 2021 02:31 PM

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was given a conditional release from the military jail at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Tuesday, pending a court-martial, lawyers for the family have confirmed with Newsmax.

Washington Times Pentagon reporter Mike Glenn, a Persian Gulf War veteran, originally tweeted:

"BREAKING: Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller has been released from the brig at Camp Lejeune, NC pending courtmartial. The USMC combat vet was taken into custody after publishing several social media posts critical of US military/gov't leaders over Afghan withdrawal"

Scheller will be released from pretrial confinement, charges have been filed against him, and he will face them at a court-martial, lawyers confirmed.

"An IRO hearing was scheduled to review Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller's pretrial detention at 1:30 p.m. today," according to a statement to Newsmax. "The Marine Corps refused to provide an open hearing or to record the hearing. Media outlets objected and asked that the hearing be delayed to allow for action in federal court.

"Prior to the hearing, the Marine Corps agreed to release Lt. Col. Scheller pending trial by court-martial.

"Lt. Col. Scheller remains subject to the unlawful gag order previously issued by his commander Col. David Emmel. Lt. Col. Scheller has submitted a request for redress regarding the unlawful order to his command. The command has not yet replied to the request.

"Lt. Col. Scheller has submitted a request for resignation of his commission in lieu of trial to the Secretary of the Navy. Numerous members of Congress have urged the Secretary to accept his request."

Scheller is accused of violating a gag order by repeatedly posting calls for accountability from the Biden administration's military leaders in connection with the recent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Critics have called the pullout abrupt, chaotic and ill-conceived.

During the evacuation operation under CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, 13 U.S. service members were killed by an ISIS-K suicide bombing outside the Taliban-controlled Kabul airport.

Scheller sought to resign honorably from the Marines, but the time-consuming process left him stripped of his command.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller has been given a conditional release from the brig Tuesday, the military jail at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, pending a court-martial, lawyers for the family confirmed to Newsmax.
stuart scheller, court-martial, brig, pretrial
339
2021-31-05
Tuesday, 05 October 2021 02:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved