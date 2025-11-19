WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: stock trading ban | congress

Lawmakers Urge Johnson to Advance Stock-Trading Ban

By    |   Wednesday, 19 November 2025 04:45 PM EST

GOP Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Tim Burchett of Tennessee pledged Wednesday to pressure House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican leaders to advance a bill banning stock trading by members of Congress in the coming weeks, Politico reported.

The lawmakers were at a press conference outside the House Administration Committee hearing room, where academics were preparing to testify about the details of current stock- trade ethics enforcement.

Fitzpatrick and Burchett, alongside Democratic Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Seth Magaziner of Rhode Island, have been urging Congress to crack down on member stock trading and insisted that they will not be content to settle only for a hearing on the topic.

But they got only a modest victory with Johnson's willingness to allow a committee to convene a hearing on the divisive topic, according to Politico.

Undeterred, the four lawmakers are doubling down in their attempts to make sure the chamber also debates, amends, and takes a floor vote on actual legislation — either the compromise proposal requiring legislators to divest from individual stocks, which the four lawmakers co-sponsored with a bipartisan coalition in September, or another version with similarly strong restrictions.

House Republican leaders are concerned, however, that a bipartisan bill or a similar measure will be opposed by many Republicans, including some who insist that stock trading is an important source of income for themselves and their families.

Despite this, Fitzpatrick warned that members' individual stock performance will be part of the discussions in hearings on any stock-trading bill.

Fitzpatrick added that "part of the fact finding is what members have done in terms of trading, sometimes on a daily basis."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
GOP Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Tim Burchett of Tennessee pledged Wednesday to pressure House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican leaders to advance a bill banning stock trading by members of Congress in the coming weeks, Politico reported.
stock trading ban, congress
273
2025-45-19
Wednesday, 19 November 2025 04:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved