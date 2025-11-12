WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: anna paulina luna | newsmax | congress | stock market

Rep. Luna to Newsmax: Plowing Ahead on Congress Stock Trading Ban

By    |   Wednesday, 12 November 2025 09:59 PM EST

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday she is pressing ahead with legislation to ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks.

She said too many lawmakers profit from insider information and enrich themselves while serving the public.

On "Finnerty," Luna said the legislation, sponsored by Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., is aimed at restoring public trust after years of bipartisan criticism over congressional stock trading and high investment returns seen by elected officials.

"There's massive bipartisan support from the American people," Luna said. "But insider trading does exist.

"There are members that are receiving insider information prior to shifts in the market. Not to mention they're also massively getting returns on their investments — sometimes 600% or 700%."

Luna singled out Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., citing reports that the former House speaker's portfolio once saw returns of nearly "17,000%," and said the measure would ensure "another Nancy Pelosi" situation could never happen again.

"If you want a job in stock trading, go to Wall Street, not Congress," Luna said.

She said she has received mixed signals from GOP leaders about whether the legislation will move forward but warned she is prepared to act independently if necessary.

"I just received a tip from a reporter that said, actually, they're trying to kill it," she said. "So, I was very proactive and filed something called a discharge petition.

"If I smell any funny business, I will be bringing that forward."

Once filed, the petition would need 218 signatures to bypass Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and bring the measure to the floor for a vote.

Luna said she has support from across the Republican conference to force a floor vote.

The House Administration Committee is reportedly considering holding a hearing as soon as next week on several proposals to limit or ban stock trading by members and their spouses.

The issue has gained renewed attention after watchdog reports showed that dozens of lawmakers made trades in sectors overseen by their committees.

Luna said banning trading would send a message that lawmakers "work for the people, not the markets."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday she is pressing ahead with legislation to ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks, saying too many lawmakers profit from inside information and enrich themselves while serving the public.
anna paulina luna, newsmax, congress, stock market
486
2025-59-12
Wednesday, 12 November 2025 09:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved