WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: stock market | trump | tax cuts | jim cramer | economy

CNBC's Cramer: Vote Trump If You Care About Your Paycheck

By    |   Tuesday, 06 August 2024 03:47 PM EDT

After the Dow and other stock markets melted down Monday, CNBC's "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer told viewers they should vote for former President Donald Trump if they want to keep more cash in their pockets.

Cramer said, "If you’re in the stock market, if you care about your paycheck, you go with Trump. That’s what you do."
Co-host David Faber seemed to disagree, asking, "You do?"
Cramer responded, "Yeah, well, he wants to cut your taxes."

Trump in 2017 signed a $1.5 trillion tax cut that slashed the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, increased the standard deduction and reduced individual rates. He has vowed to make those tax cuts permanent if he wins in November.

His campaign also says it will "eliminate Taxes on Tips for millions of Restaurant and Hospitality Workers and pursue additional Tax Cuts."

Cramer's comments came after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,033.99 points, or 2.6% on Monday, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 fell 3.43% and 3%, respectively.

It was the worst close for the Dow and S&P 500 since September 2022.
Mid-afternoon trading on Tuesday showed U.S. markets recovering as Japanese stocks rebounded. The Nikkei 225 soared 10.2% after dropping 12.4% on Monday.

Experts said the market will likely remain volatile in the near future due to uncertainty in global markets, but it’s possible the worst is over.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
After the Dow and other stock markets melted down Monday, CNBC's "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer told viewers they should vote for former President Donald Trump if they want to keep more cash in their pockets.
stock market, trump, tax cuts, jim cramer, economy
229
2024-47-06
Tuesday, 06 August 2024 03:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved