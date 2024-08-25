WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: stitt | electorate | campaign | issues

Gov. Stitt: Voters Want Campaigns to Focus on Policies

By    |   Sunday, 25 August 2024 04:58 PM EDT

Voters are fed up with presidential campaigns being only "about winning an argument" and should instead focus on the issues that are of vital interest to the American people, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

The Republican said that "this is not about winning an argument. And I think the American people are really tired of that," emphasizing the need to get back to asking questions about policy. "And Vice President Kamala Harris' policies have led to a 20% increase in inflation."

"I think the American people at the end of the day, when they ask themselves, were they better off when President Trump was in office? The answer is going to be yes, and so President Trump ... has the best policies, and I believe he's going to win in November," Stitt said.

The governor said the policies of the Democratic ticket reflect the fact that they've never worked in the private sector.

"You can't give every single first-time home buyer $25,000 and expect the prices of houses to come down. That's just not the way the economy works. That's socialism. That's communism," he said.

Stitt said that "the reason we have 20% inflation under a Biden-Harris administration right now is because of all of the attacks on energy." He argued for deregulation and unlocking American businesses "to meet the needs of Americans."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Voters are fed up with presidential campaigns being only "about winning an argument" and should instead focus on the issues that are of vital interest to the American people, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said.
stitt, electorate, campaign, issues
230
2024-58-25
Sunday, 25 August 2024 04:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved