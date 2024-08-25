Gov. Stitt: Voters Want Campaigns to Focus on Policies

Voters are fed up with presidential campaigns being only "about winning an argument" and should instead focus on the issues that are of vital interest to the American people, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

The Republican said that "this is not about winning an argument. And I think the American people are really tired of that," emphasizing the need to get back to asking questions about policy. "And Vice President Kamala Harris' policies have led to a 20% increase in inflation."

"I think the American people at the end of the day, when they ask themselves, were they better off when President Trump was in office? The answer is going to be yes, and so President Trump ... has the best policies, and I believe he's going to win in November," Stitt said.

The governor said the policies of the Democratic ticket reflect the fact that they've never worked in the private sector.

"You can't give every single first-time home buyer $25,000 and expect the prices of houses to come down. That's just not the way the economy works. That's socialism. That's communism," he said.

Stitt said that "the reason we have 20% inflation under a Biden-Harris administration right now is because of all of the attacks on energy." He argued for deregulation and unlocking American businesses "to meet the needs of Americans."