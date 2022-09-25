Scalise: GOP 'Commitment to America' Shows US a 'Better Way'

The House Republicans' recently unveiled "Commitment to America" is important because it shows the country that "there can be a better way," House Republican Whip Steve Scalise said Sunday.

"We don't have to have this as the new normal where inflation is out of control, energy costs are unaffordable and we have a border that's so wide-open that thousands of people come across every day," the Louisiana Republican said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." "People don't even feel safe in their own neighborhoods, and Democrats have gotten us here with their far-left, socialist policies."

But with the party's agenda outlined, that shows people that "if you elect Republicans to replace these Democrats who have been voting for socialism, we can confront these problems; and we're showing the country the bills we would bring to a Republican House floor to address all the problems that [President] Joe Biden and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi have brought," Scalise said.

Meanwhile, if Republicans retake control of the House in the November elections, committees will undertake a "very robust oversight and investigation accountability" push, said Scalise.

"We've been asking a lot of those questions, and we can't get the answers to basic things like how many people have come across our border illegally, where have they been sent, how many are on the terrorist watch list, where did COVID originate from?" said Scalise. "They won't let us have hearings on that; but if we're in the majority, we can subpoena people who have the answers and just refuse to comply right now. That will change on Jan. 3 if we are able to get the majority on Nov. 8. So the public has a real role to play here."