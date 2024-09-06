Rep. Scalise Lays Out House Republicans' Fall Agenda

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La. said Republicans will be holding weeks of votes to stop woke policies when Congress returns from its summer recess next week.

Scalise told Punchbowl that Republicans will be teeing up votes attacking ESG and DEI policies in government agencies and financial institutions, along with addressing the boycott, divest and sanction movement against Israel.

Financial institutions are investing assets "in their most favored woke fund and it actually gets much lower returns for hard-working people," Scalise told Punchbowl.

Republicans will be scheduling a floor vote to prevent college accreditation agencies from taking political views into account when certifying institutions of higher education, Scalise said.

Other bills will require the federal government to deport undocumented immigrants convicted of sexual offenses and domestic violence and a bill setting minimum bail standards for municipalities to be eligible for federal grants, Punchbowl reported.

"We've brought a number of bills to deal with high inflation, [the] high cost for energy. You saw almost every Democrat vote against those bills. And we're going to keep bringing bills like that," Scalise told Punchbowl. "But the woke policies are actually having an effect on people, too. And like I said, if you're investing your money in a 401(k), and just about everybody does that, … most people expect that the people that they're giving their money to are taking that money and looking for the best return financially for them. And that's not always the case."

Scalise also pushed back on. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who said he believed Republicans would lose the House majority in the election.

"I feel very bullish on us growing our majority," Scalise said. "And look, I'm in the battleground districts. I'm on the ground in the places where the House is going to be determined. I love Tony, but you're sitting in Texas wondering about what might happen. It's a totally different world when you actually go to the districts where these battleground races are being held."