Majority Leader Scalise: House to Convene on Israel Aid This Week

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., announced on X that the lower chamber would be departing from its regular legislative schedule next week to decide on what aid to give to Israel.

"In light of Iran's unjustified attack on Israel," Scalise wrote Saturday evening, "the House will move from its previously announced legislative schedule next week to instead consider legislation that supports our ally Israel and holds Iran and its terrorist proxies accountable.

"The House of Representatives stands strongly with Israel, and there must be consequences for this unprovoked attack. More details on the legislative items to be considered will be forthcoming."

On Saturday evening, the New York Post reported that a wave of Iranian suicide drones were headed for Israel.