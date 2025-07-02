Stephen Miller Nonprofit Sues Dodgers Over DEI Moves

A nonprofit conservative public interest organization has filed a federal complaint against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the baseball team's diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.

America First Legal, founded in 2021 by Stephen Miller, now White House deputy chief of staff for policy, said Monday it filed a federal civil rights complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Dodgers and the investment firm Guggenheim Partners for apparently engaging in unlawful discrimination under the guise of "diversity, equity, and inclusion," in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The complaint alleges the Dodgers "appear to be engaging in similar unlawful DEI practices by allowing race, color, and sex to motivate employment decisions," Axios reported.

Both entities are led by Mark Walter, majority owner of the Dodgers and the CEO of Guggenheim Partners.

"AFL has once again stepped up to the plate, standing up for Americans against major corporations committed to discriminating based on race, color, national origin, and sex," AFL attorney Will Scolinos said.

"AFL will stand firm, taking the fight to influential corporations until their policies reflect that there is no 'right' kind of discrimination, even if they use the friendliest 'inclusion' terminology. Discrimination based on race, color, and sex is always wrong. By taking on the Dodgers and Guggenheim Partners, we are requesting the EEOC call balls and strikes and enforce the rule of law."

The reigning world champion Dodgers, one of the most popular MLB teams among Asian, Black, and Mexican American fans, recently committed $1 million toward direct financial assistance for families of migrants impacted by the surge in immigration and Customs Enforcement detentions and deportations in the region.

In March, MLB removed the word "diversity" from its MLB Careers home page following President Donald Trump's executive order that said: "Hardworking Americans who deserve a shot at the American Dream should not be stigmatized, demeaned, or shut out of opportunities because of their race or sex."

Reuters contributed to this story.