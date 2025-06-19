LA's Dodger Stadium Blocks DHS in Parking Lot

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents on Thursday staged in large numbers near Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. But later, only a small number remained, as local media reports indicated that they had been blocked from entry to the stadium.

It had been originally surmised the DHS agents were actually from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

One social media post indicated, "Currently here at Dodger Stadium where a few ice agents are left straggling. Earlier this morning there were a few dozen agents doing a staging with multiple vans parked around."

Another said, "Sources say ICE agents tried to access Dodger Stadium today, but were denied entry to the grounds by the team."

Dodgers Nation reported that the Major League Baseball club was set to announce that it would be initiating a program of support for local immigrant communities impacted by recent ICE enforcement in the area.

In advance of the potential club announcement, Dodgers utility man Kiki Hernandez posted that he was "infuriated" with what he had seen. "Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me and shown me nothing but kindness and love."

Hernandez said something needed to change. "This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights."

ICE enforcement activities in the Los Angeles area in recent weeks were blamed for large protests and riots in the city, which left an estimated $20 million in damages. President Donald Trump activated National Guard troops to help bring the rioting under control. An action that was met with complaints from the city’s mayor and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

ICE denied being at Dodger Stadium, saying in a statement, "We were never there."

DHS also issued a statement: "This had nothing to do with the Dodgers. [U.S. Customs and Border Patrol] vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement."

And the baseball club has also not yet made the predicted announcement about local immigrant community support.