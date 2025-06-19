WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ice | dodger stadium | immigration | kiki hernandez

LA's Dodger Stadium Blocks DHS in Parking Lot

By    |   Thursday, 19 June 2025 05:52 PM EDT

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents on Thursday staged in large numbers near Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. But later, only a small number remained, as local media reports indicated that they had been blocked from entry to the stadium.

It had been originally surmised the DHS agents were actually from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

One social media post indicated, "Currently here at Dodger Stadium where a few ice agents are left straggling. Earlier this morning there were a few dozen agents doing a staging with multiple vans parked around."

Another said, "Sources say ICE agents tried to access Dodger Stadium today, but were denied entry to the grounds by the team."

Dodgers Nation reported that the Major League Baseball club was set to announce that it would be initiating a program of support for local immigrant communities impacted by recent ICE enforcement in the area.

In advance of the potential club announcement, Dodgers utility man Kiki Hernandez posted that he was "infuriated" with what he had seen. "Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me and shown me nothing but kindness and love."

Hernandez said something needed to change. "This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights."

ICE enforcement activities in the Los Angeles area in recent weeks were blamed for large protests and riots in the city, which left an estimated $20 million in damages. President Donald Trump activated National Guard troops to help bring the rioting under control. An action that was met with complaints from the city’s mayor and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

ICE denied being at Dodger Stadium, saying in a statement, "We were never there."

DHS also issued a statement: "This had nothing to do with the Dodgers. [U.S. Customs and Border Patrol] vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement."

And the baseball club has also not yet made the predicted announcement about local immigrant community support.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Thursday staged in large numbers near Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. But later, only a small number remained, as local media reports indicated that ICE had been blocked from entry to the stadium.
ice, dodger stadium, immigration, kiki hernandez
352
2025-52-19
Thursday, 19 June 2025 05:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved