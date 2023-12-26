×
Rep. Stefanik: Bidenomics Creates 'Financial Burden'

By    |   Tuesday, 26 December 2023 04:39 PM EST

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., took aim at President Joe Biden's economic policies Tuesday.

"The inflation rate has increased by over 17% since Joe Biden took office. #Bidenomics is placing a financial burden on all hardworking Americans," Stefanik posted on X.

Under Biden, cumulative price increases have reached 17.4%, surpassing hourly wage growth, which stood at 13%. Among recent presidents, only Jimmy Carter faced a higher inflation rate, with 26.2% at a comparable point in his term, according to Roll Call.

Biden's Presidential Inflation Rate (PIR) is three times that of Donald Trump (5.6%) and George W. Bush (5.4%) at the same point in their first terms as president.

While inflation has decreased from 2022's historic highs, prices have not dropped dramatically.

The Commerce Department's recent report revealed a 0.1% decline in U.S. consumer prices last month, yet a 2.6% increase from November 2022. Core inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.1% month-over-month and 3.2% year-over-year, the Associated Press reported.

Interest rates on significant loans, including mortgages, tend to follow Federal Reserve policy. The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has dropped to a six-month low of 6.67%, down from October's 7.79%.

After 11 rate hikes since March 2022, inflation has declined from last year's four-decade highs. The Labor Department's consumer price index rose 3.1% last month, down from June 2022's 9.1% year-over-year increase.

Contrary to predictions, higher rates have not yet triggered a recession, fostering optimism for a "soft landing" as the Federal Reserve aims to reach its 2% year-over-year inflation target without harming the economy.

The Commerce Department's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, issued Friday, indicated a year-over-year inflation peak of 7.1% in June 2022. In the preceding month, personal income experienced only a 0.4% increase, marking a slight uptick from the 0.3% recorded in October.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 26 December 2023 04:39 PM
