Ex Make-A-Wish CEO Admits Stealing Funds Meant for Sick Kids

This Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa, shows Jennifer Woodley, the former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa. (Polk County Jail via AP File)

By    |   Friday, 04 June 2021 04:50 PM

Jennifer Woodley, the former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa, has pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the charity meant to fill the requests of sick and dying children.

Woodley admitted guilt last week to the unauthorized use of a credit card for the months-long theft that started in summer 2019.

In August 2019, Woodley became president of the Iowa chapter. She then gave herself unapproved bonuses, salary raises, and made false entries into the foundation records to balance the ledger.

She admitted guilt on two counts of first-degree theft and one count of fraudulent activities. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors recommend a sentence of five years of probation along with the payment of fines and restitution, which have not yet been set.

A hearing for sentencing was scheduled for July. Nicholas Sarcone, Woodley's attorney, said he will ask for a deferred judgment at sentencing.

A document alleges Woodley embezzled a total of nearly $41,000.

Woodley, according to the New York Post, turned herself in to police in January and was released after posting a $30,000 bond.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


