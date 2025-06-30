US Revokes Rap Duo's Visas for 'Death to IDF' Chant

The U.S. State Department is revoking the visa of British rap duo Bob Vylan for chanting the terrorist and Iran-like mantra "Death to the IDF" at a Glastonbury Music Festival performance this weekend.

"The @StateDept has revoked the U.S. visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants," Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced Monday on X. "Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country."

The duo is made up of Bobbie Vylan and Bobby Vylan – whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster. Bobby Vylan called for "death to the IDF" during a performance at Worthy Farm this weekend, the U.K. Express reported.

The Vylan world tour was due to come to America in late October for 16 stops through mid-November, according to the tour schedule. The duo is currently planning to tour Europe before then.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been reminding activist lawyers, judges, and obstructionist Democrats seeking to keep the Trump administration from revoking visas that entry into the U.S. as a foreigner is a "privilege" and not a right. It has been a repeated warning for those speaking out against American interests.

And this case shows the State Department will extend its authority on visa revocation for antisemitic statements denouncing the state of Israel, too, particularly amid standoff between President Donald Trump and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran officials and its terrorist proxies in the Middle East engaging in an ongoing war on the State of Israel's right to exist have been chanting "Death of Israel" and "Death to America."