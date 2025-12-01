WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: starbucks | nyc | schedule | workerlaw | violations | investigation

Starbucks Must Pay $39M for Violating NYC Worker Law

By    |   Monday, 01 December 2025 06:54 PM EST

Starbucks has agreed to nearly a $39 million settlement with New York City over allegations it violated the city's Fair Workweek law.

A multi-year investigation by the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection claimed Starbucks violated the city's Fair Workweek Law, committing more than half a million violations since 2021.

An investigation found Starbucks illegally denied thousands of workers across more than 300 locations the right to stable and predictable schedules, as well as the right to pick up additional hours and earn more; instead, Starbucks arbitrarily cut schedules and illegally prioritized its own profits over its workers' rights.

Employees were also prevented from picking up shifts.

The coffee giant must pay more than $35.5 million in restitution to over 15,000 workers harmed by Starbucks' unlawful practices, as well as any additional workers who come forward.

The settlement also requires Starbucks to pay $3.4 million in civil penalties and costs, and requires the company to comply with the law going forward.

The DCWP began investigating Starbucks in 2022, uncovering that employees never received regular schedules, and that Starbucks routinely and unlawfully reduced employees' hours.

Most employees who worked for Starbucks in an hourly position in New York City will receive $50 for each week worked from July 4, 2021, through July 7, 2024.

A company spokeswoman said Starbucks is committed to operating responsibly and in compliance with all applicable local laws and regulations in every market where it does business, but also noted the complexities of the city's law.

"This (law) is notoriously challenging to manage, and this isn't just a Starbucks issue, nearly every retailer in the city faces these roadblocks," spokeswoman Jaci Anderson said.

As part of the settlement, employees laid off during recent store closings in the city will get the chance for reinstatement at other company locations.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Starbucks has agreed to nearly a $39 million settlement with New York City over allegations it violated the city's Fair Workweek law.
starbucks, nyc, schedule, workerlaw, violations, investigation
310
2025-54-01
Monday, 01 December 2025 06:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved