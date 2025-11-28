Starbucks Strike Shutters 120 Stores on Black Friday

Unionized workers at Starbucks escalated an indefinite strike to more than 120 stores across 85 cities to include Black Friday, in what the union called the longest labor action in the company’s history. The move threatens to dent holiday-season profits and puts fresh pressure on the company to address staffing, wages, and unfair labor practice complaints.

Workers at Starbucks, organized under Starbucks Workers United (SWU), declared expanded strike action on Friday, pushing their labor fight deeper into the holiday shopping period. The walkout now covers "more than 120 stores and 85 cities," the union said.

The strike began on Nov. 13 during Starbucks’ Red Cup Day, initially affecting 65 stores in over 40 cities. Union leaders said they will not relent until the company delivers on demands for higher wages, better staffing levels, and resolution of what they describe as "hundreds of unfair-labor-practice charges."

In a statement, a Starbucks representative said that 99 percent of U.S. stores remain open and "we do not anticipate any meaningful disruption." The company said it stands ready to return to negotiations whenever the union signals willingness.

Contract negotiations have been stalled since mediation efforts in February. In April, workers turned down the company’s proposal, which included annual raises of at least 2 percent.

SWU claims to represent approximately 11,000 baristas at roughly 550 Starbucks locations.

The union has repeatedly used major promotional days, such as Red Cup Day and now Black Friday, to amplify its leverage in its labor campaign.

For Starbucks, the timing could be costly. Black Friday traditionally delivers one of the largest surges in customer volume of the year. With expanded strike activity, the company risks a hit to holiday-season sales momentum.

Union workers at Amazon warehouses in Germany went on strike on Black Friday to demand a collective bargaining agreement, while separate protests were planned outside Zara stores in Spain.

Reuters contributed to this story.