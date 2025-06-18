RFK Jr.: Starbucks Vows to Make Menu Healthier

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says Starbucks has pledged to "further MAHA" its menu.

MAHA refers to "Make America Healthy Again," a movement championed by Kennedy.

"Yesterday, I met with [Starbucks] CEO Brian Niccol, who shared the company's plans to further MAHA its menu," Kennedy posted to X on Wednesday regarding the coffeehouse chain.

"I was pleased to learn that Starbucks' food and beverages already avoid artificial dyes, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, and other additives," he added.

The food giants Kraft Heinz and General Mills earlier this week said they would remove all artificial dyes from their products by 2027.

Kraft is the seventh-largest U.S. food company by market share, and General Mills is the eighth largest.