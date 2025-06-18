WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: starbucks | make america healthy again | rfk jr

RFK Jr.: Starbucks Vows to Make Menu Healthier

By    |   Wednesday, 18 June 2025 05:11 PM EDT

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says Starbucks has pledged to "further MAHA" its menu.

MAHA refers to "Make America Healthy Again," a movement championed by Kennedy.

"Yesterday, I met with [Starbucks] CEO Brian Niccol, who shared the company's plans to further MAHA its menu," Kennedy posted to X on Wednesday regarding the coffeehouse chain.

"I was pleased to learn that Starbucks' food and beverages already avoid artificial dyes, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, and other additives," he added.

The food giants Kraft Heinz and General Mills earlier this week said they would remove all artificial dyes from their products by 2027.

Kraft is the seventh-largest U.S. food company by market share, and General Mills is the eighth largest.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says Starbucks has pledged to "further MAHA" its menu.
starbucks, make america healthy again, rfk jr
125
2025-11-18
Wednesday, 18 June 2025 05:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved