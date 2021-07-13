Stacey Abrams Gets Emmy Nomination

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic former candidate for Georgia governor, was nominated Tuesday for an Emmy Award for outstanding character voice-over performance.

According to theBlaze, Abrams appeared for one minute and seven seconds in an animated election special edition of the ABC sitcom ''Black-ish,'' in which she played herself and showed the importance of early and mail-in voting. In the episode, Abrams helps the fictional character Andre ''Dre'' Johnson, played by Anthony Anderson, in his congressional campaign.

Since losing her gubernatorial race in 2018, Abrams has become active in efforts to expand voting through third-party registration. One of Abrams' groups, the New Georgia Project, was investigated last year for '''repeatedly and aggressively' seeking to register 'ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters''' before the Senate runoff in January of this year, theBlaze reported.

TheBlaze adds that ''Abrams is set to face off against Jessica Walter ('Archer'), Maya Rudolph ('Big Mouth'), Julie Andrews ('Bridgerton'), Tituss Burgess ('Central Park'), Stanley Tucci ('Central Park'), and Seth MacFarlane ('Family Guy') for the award.''

Walter's nomination is posthumous; the actress died March 24, 2021.

The awards show will be held in September in Los Angeles.