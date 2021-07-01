Once Broke Stacey Abrams Now Owns 2 Homes Worth Total of $1.4M

Losing a governor's race and working now as a Georgia Democrat operative has been lucrative for Stacey Abrams, who once claimed to be in over $200,000 of IRS tax, student loan, and credit card debt after losing the 2018 gubernatorial race.

Abrams' two homes purchased after her failed bid against Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp – a race she never conceded, claiming election fraud – are worth a combined $1.4 million, according to public records reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

One of the homes purchased in September 2019 is a 3,300 square feet in Stone Mountain, Georgia, which is the gateway to Stone Mountain Park; it has etched into the rock's side the Confederate Memorial Carving depicting Civil War generals Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee, plus President Jefferson Davis.

That home has a listed value of $425,000 on Redfin, a real estate company attached to the MLS. It was bought for $370,000, according to the report.

Just this past October, Abrams sold an Atlanta townhouse to buy a 4,100 square foot home in Atlanta for $975,000, which is now valued on Redfin at more than $1 million.

Abrams paid her $54,000 in back taxes to the IRS and $174,000 in credit card and student loan debt by May 2019, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Among her sources of income are speaking fees from $50,000 to $100,000, according to Speaker Booking Agency.

Abrams' Fair Fight Action, a nonprofit, reported $10.9 million in 2019 revenue, according to the report.

Abrams did not return the DCNF's request for comment.

She has been widely credited for delivering the two Jan. 5 Senate runoffs to Democrats, earning a 50-50 Senate split with 48 Democrats, two independents, and 50 Republicans in Congress' upper chamber.