×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: St Louis shooting one dead nine injured

Shooting in St. Louis Kills 1, Injures 9 Young People, Report Says

Sunday, 18 June 2023 07:26 AM EDT

An overnight shooting in a downtown St. Louis building killed one juvenile and wounded nine others, according to a news report.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, KMOV-TV reported.

Witnesses told the KMOV that the shooting took place inside a building.

The names of the victims and the conditions of those wounded in the shooting were not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An overnight shooting in a downtown St. Louis building killed one juvenile and wounded nine others, according to a news report.The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, KMOV-TV reported.Witnesses told the KMOV that the...
St Louis shooting one dead nine injured
67
2023-26-18
Sunday, 18 June 2023 07:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved