In Surprise Endorsement, Utah GOP Gov. Cox Backs Trump

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a longtime critic of Donald Trump, on Friday threw his support behind the former president, telling reporters, "I am doing everything I can to help and support him."

"We will still have lots of disagreements, I'm sure, and we'll still do everything we can to help the state of Utah and help the Republican Party be successful," he added.

The surprise endorsement comes a day after Trump formally accepted the Republican presidential nomination and nearly a week after the former president survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.

Cox wrote to Trump following the incident, telling him he believed the former president's life was spared due to a "miracle."

"Now, because of that miracle, you have the opportunity to do something that no other person on earth can do right now: unify and save our country."

Cox pleaded with Trump to be "a Lincoln to bring us together."

"I believe in our better angels, Mr. President, and I believe you are capable of being that kind of leader for this troubled nation. It is a huge burden to be placed on any person," Cox continued, "but I want you to know that I pledge my support and I know that millions of others will rally to that kind of leadership."

Just last week Cox told reporters he wouldn't vote for Trump. In February, he said Republicans would be making a "huge mistake" if they picked him as their Republican nominee.