Speaker Johnson Headlined Weekend N.Y. Fundraisers

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., headlined weekend fundraising events in New York, which has emerged as a pivotal battleground for control of the House in 2024.

Johnson's three-day visit was capped by two events in Manhattan on Sunday. The New York Post reported the speaker helped raise more than $1 million for New York Republicans in next year's races.

The asking price was up to $100,000 for "hosts" of the two events, the outlet reported.

The mood was festive at Empire Steak House, where Johnson privately addressed donors in the dining room. The midtown event raised money for the GOP joint fundraising committee, Grow the Majority NY.

According to one person who attended the event, Johnson said the House was "moving forward on the [President Joe Biden] impeachment inquiry imminently — potentially this week."

The event's main focus, though, was fundraising.

"The initial [donation] numbers both digitally and in person are quite good," Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., told Politico.

"And that will enable us to be confident that we'll have the resources we need to send out mailers or have TV commercials and the other resources needed to to win these competitive campaigns."

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., has vowed to raise $100 million for the state's congressional races.

"We're on offense. We're winning in New York and, as we saw with the local elections on Long Island [earlier this month], we're sweeping with Republicans," Stefanik said after the event.

Johnson told attendees he was committed to the state and added he will become "an honorary New Yorker" this election cycle, the Post said.

"New York will decide the House Majority in 2024, and thanks to Speaker Johnson's strong leadership, we will be victorious," Stefanik told the Post.

Another Sunday event was held at the Upper East Side home of Haim Chera, head of Vornado Realty. Chera's father was a close friend of former President Donald Trump.

That event was co-hosted by real estate mogul Harry Adjmi and former Long Island GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, the Post reported.

Members of two major labor organizations and the Working Families Party gathered in Westchester County to protest a Johnson fundraising stop in support of Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

Johnson visited Lawler's district Sunday, and the Long Island districts of Reps. Anthony D'Esposito and LaLota on Saturday.