×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house speaker | mike johnson | joint fundraising committee

Speaker Johnson Unveils Fundraising Push to 'Grow the Majority'

By    |   Monday, 20 November 2023 04:00 PM EST

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday announced the launch of a joint fundraising committee, an avenue for him to reel in up to $850,600 from major GOP donors and direct those funds to dozens of candidates and committees.

The effort, called "Grow the Majority," will feed money into 70 entities, including the Congressional Leadership Fund, Republican National Committee, and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

The recipients also include committees of 25 NRCC "Patriots," the GOP's most vulnerable incumbents, 16 GOP challengers in NRCC targeted districts, and 10 nominee funds in NRCC-targeted districts, according to the release. It will also feed 20 state Republican parties in battleground states as well as Johnson's reelection campaign and leadership PAC.

"Speaker Johnson has hit the ground running to ensure Republicans in critical districts have the resources they need to achieve victory," said Billy Constangy, Team Johnson executive director. "The speaker is all-in to grow our majority and the creation of this new joint fundraising committee shows he is committed to doing his part to help the team."

It's Johnson's major foray into fundraising as he tries to fill the shoes of former speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was a prolific fundraiser for the NRCC and CLF. McCarthy last month pledged to assist Johnson's team with fundraising and transition in after the drawn-out speaker battle.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., got the fundraising jump on Johnson, announcing his committee earlier this month. The Scalise Leadership Fund 2024 is able to raise up to $586,200 from individual donors and is supporting more than 50 GOP incumbents, candidates and committees, including the CLF and NRCC. Scalise was the first nominee for speaker but withdrew before the first floor vote. 

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday announced the launch of a joint fundraising committee, an avenue for him to reel in up to $850,600 from major GOP donors and direct those funds to dozens of candidates and committees.
house speaker, mike johnson, joint fundraising committee
284
2023-00-20
Monday, 20 November 2023 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved