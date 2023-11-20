Speaker Johnson Unveils Fundraising Push to 'Grow the Majority'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday announced the launch of a joint fundraising committee, an avenue for him to reel in up to $850,600 from major GOP donors and direct those funds to dozens of candidates and committees.

The effort, called "Grow the Majority," will feed money into 70 entities, including the Congressional Leadership Fund, Republican National Committee, and the National Republican Congressional Committee.

The recipients also include committees of 25 NRCC "Patriots," the GOP's most vulnerable incumbents, 16 GOP challengers in NRCC targeted districts, and 10 nominee funds in NRCC-targeted districts, according to the release. It will also feed 20 state Republican parties in battleground states as well as Johnson's reelection campaign and leadership PAC.

"Speaker Johnson has hit the ground running to ensure Republicans in critical districts have the resources they need to achieve victory," said Billy Constangy, Team Johnson executive director. "The speaker is all-in to grow our majority and the creation of this new joint fundraising committee shows he is committed to doing his part to help the team."

It's Johnson's major foray into fundraising as he tries to fill the shoes of former speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was a prolific fundraiser for the NRCC and CLF. McCarthy last month pledged to assist Johnson's team with fundraising and transition in after the drawn-out speaker battle.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., got the fundraising jump on Johnson, announcing his committee earlier this month. The Scalise Leadership Fund 2024 is able to raise up to $586,200 from individual donors and is supporting more than 50 GOP incumbents, candidates and committees, including the CLF and NRCC. Scalise was the first nominee for speaker but withdrew before the first floor vote.