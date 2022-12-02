×
Tags: spaceforce | tampa | florida | headquarters

Space Force Opens New Regional Headquarters in Tampa

Friday, 02 December 2022 03:59 PM EST

The Space Force opened a new regional headquarters in Tampa, Florida, to support U.S. Central Command, the military branch announced this week.

In a press release, U.S. Central Command, or Centcom, said that U.S. Space Forces-Central "will play a significant role in supporting Centcom's growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications, and missile warnings" throughout Asia and the Middle East.

The new command, known as SPACECENT, will be led by U.S. Space Force Col. Christopher Putman.

"Just as the evolution of space as a warfighting domain necessitated the establishment of a separate service, USSPACEFORCENT provides CENTCOM a subordinate command focused solely and continuously on space integration across the command, within all domains and all components," Putman said in a statement.

CENTCOM Cmdr. Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla added, "Space underpins every element of warfighting in the CENTCOM region. Today's ceremony catches us up to the reality of history: since the Cold War, space has ceased to be a sanctuary. It is no longer solely the realm of progress and peace. Space is now a domain of conquest, conflict, and — for us — cooperation."

