×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: space | force | china | military | ukraine

Report: Space Force Will Target China Threat

a soldier wears a us space force uniform
(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

By    |   Thursday, 19 May 2022 01:21 PM

A new Space Force service component will focus on China’s growing military capabilities, National Defense is reporting.

It was China's military threat that sparked the plan to put the first service component in the Indo-Pacific region, said Lt. Gen. Chance Saltzman, deputy chief for operations, nuclear and cyber, during a Defense Writers Group event.

Space Force is the military’s new service and it is pushing ahead slowly, according to National Defense.

“We're small and we're going to have to grow slowly, and we'll take the baby steps to get it right,” Saltzman said. “We won't just over expand too quickly."

He did not detail the time frame for the service component, but said Space Force was working through administrative matters with the State Department and the Pentagon.

Saltzman also revealed Space Force is watching Ukraine.

He noted the “heavy reliance” on satellite communications and other space-based capability playing out. He singled out Starlink, the satellite-based internet division of SpaceX, which successfully fought off a Russian jamming attack in Ukraine.

According to a report on the C4ISRNET website, Dave Tremper, director of electronic warfare for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, pointed to Starlink's ability in March to swiftly thwart a Russian effort to jam the satellite broadband service. The service has been keeping Ukraine connected to the Internet.

Saltzman said the commercial capabilities of Starlink have put the focus on the value of satellite constellation proliferation. “They're very hard to deny because it's such a widespread set of targets,” he said. “You can’t just jam one satellite and achieve that effect.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new Space Force service component will focus on China’s growing military capabilities, National Defense is reporting.
space, force, china, military, ukraine
262
2022-21-19
Thursday, 19 May 2022 01:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved