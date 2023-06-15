×
Tags: space force | deanna burt | lgbtq

Space Force General Hits 'Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws'

By    |   Thursday, 15 June 2023 05:03 PM EDT

A top Space Force official criticized "anti-LGBTQ+ laws" that "could be dangerous" for service members, their families, and "the readiness of the force as a whole" during a Pentagon Pride event last week.

Space Force Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt, the deputy chief of space operations, said during her speech that "Transformational cultural change requires leadership from the top, and we do not have time to wait. Since January of this year, more than 400 anti-LGBTQ+ laws have been introduced at the state level.

"That number is rising and demonstrates a trend that could be dangerous for service members, their families, and the readiness of the force as a whole." 

She added: "When I look at potential candidates, say, for squadron command, I strive to match the right person to the right job. I consider their job performance and relevant experience first. However, I also look at their personal circumstances, and their family is also an important factor."

Burt said: "If the good match for a job does not feel safe being themselves and performing at their highest potential at a given location, or if their family could be denied critical healthcare due to the laws in that state, I am compelled to consider a different candidate, and, perhaps, less qualified."

A Space Force official said in a statement when asked for comment: "To stay ahead of our pacing challenge and win in a competitive environment, leaders must identify and remove barriers facing their teams.

"We have the top talent in the Nation, and we must enable them to perform their missions by ensuring they are not worried about the health and safety of their families."

The official added, "The Department of the Air Force recognizes that various laws and legislation are being proposed and passed in states across America that may affect LGBTQ Airmen, Guardians, and/or their LGBTQ dependents in different ways."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
