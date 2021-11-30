Biden to Evaluate Southern Africa Travel Restrictions 'Week to Week'

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration would evaluate travel restrictions from southern African countries on a ''week to week'' basis, according to The Hill.

Biden told Minnesota reporters that the duration of the travel restrictions ''kind of depends.''

''We'll learn a lot more in the next couple of weeks,'' Biden added, alluding to the omicron variant.

The president said he would inform allies if further restrictions would come into play but says he doubts that.

''Unlike Trump, I don't shock our allies,'' Biden joked.

ice President Kamala Harris recently said that a travel ban to South Africa and seven other countries ''is necessary'' to stop the spread of the new variant.

On Friday, Biden issued a travel ban from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland), Mozambique and Malawi due to concerns about the ''heavily mutated'' omicron variant.

While visiting a Christmas market in downtown Washington, Harris maintained that ''we're going to take every precaution, and that's why we've taken the measures we have.''