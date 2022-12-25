×
south korea | spacex | elon musk | investment

South Korea's Mirae Asset to Invest $72M in Musk's Space X

a space x rocket launch
(Getty Images)

Sunday, 25 December 2022 10:27 PM EST

South Korea's Mirae Asset Financial Group affiliates plan to invest a total of 93 billion won ($72.43 million) in Space X in January 2023, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Mirae Asset Securities Co. Ltd. and Mirae Asset Capital Co. Ltd. will invest 88.5 billion won and 4.5 billion won in Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company, respectively, the person said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The South Korean companies in regulatory filings said they would invest a total of 93 billion won without detailing the target of that investment and making no mention of Space X.

Mirae Asset Financial Group declined to comment on the target.

Separately, Mirae Asset Securities made an investment of 116 billion won in Space X through its fund in July, the person also said.

In October, Mirae Asset Financial Group was planning to commit about 300 billion won to help finance Elon Musk's Twitter deal.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


