Tags: south korea | bill | us | investments

SKorea Parliament Committee Backs Bill to Enable $350B US Investment

Monday, 09 March 2026 07:57 AM EDT

A South Korean parliamentary committee on Monday agreed on the final wording of a special bill, paving the way for a plenary vote this week to enable $350 billion of U.S. investments under a bilateral trade deal between the countries.

The special committee, comprising lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party and the opposition People Power Party, approved the bill unanimously during a livestreamed general meeting.

The bill is expected to be put to a full National Assembly vote on March 12, as the U.S. ally responds to pressure from Washington over perceived delays in enacting the deal.

The "Special Act on Investment in the U.S." will set up an investment vehicle, as well as a risk management committee to implement last year's agreement for South Korea to invest in sectors such as shipbuilding and chips in return for lower U.S. tariffs.

President Donald Trump threatened in January to hike tariffs on imports from South Korea, accusing the country's parliament of delays in enacting the trade deal.

Top South Korean officials have said the U.S.-South Korea trade deal remains valid despite a U.S. Supreme Court decision in February that struck down a large swath of Trump's tariffs.

Officials in Seoul have, however, voiced concerns about the impact of U.S. investments on an already weak won currency and said that projects would be based on consideration of commercial feasibility and foreign exchange market conditions.

