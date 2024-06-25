WATCH TV LIVE

Rasmussen Poll: Most Expect Full Social Security

By    |   Tuesday, 25 June 2024 12:55 PM EDT

Most Americans are confident that the Social Security system will pay them all of their promised retirement benefits, according to a poll released Tuesday by Rasmussen Reports.

In the survey of 1,080 likely voters, 59% were confident Social Security will pay them all the benefits accrued during their lifetime, of whom 24% are very confident. That figure is roughly the same as last November when 60% of respondents said they were confident they would be receiving full benefits.

Of respondents who did not have faith the government would pay up, 37% were not confident and of those 16% were not confident at all.

When broken down by party, 44% of voters favored Republicans to handle Social Security while only slightly less preferred Democrats at 42%, with 14% not sure.

The Rasmussen poll comes a week after a survey by The Motley Fool which found that 62% of retirees do not feel the current benefits, aided by a 3.2% cost of living increase, in 2024 are sufficient.

The strength and longevity of Social Security will no doubt prove a talking point as the presidential election looms closer. In May, President Joe Biden released a statement that wasted little time in going after his opponents in Congress saying, "As long as I am President, I will keep strengthening Social Security and Medicare and protecting them from Republican attempts to cut benefits Americans have earned."

In March, former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News that he would "never do anything that will jeopardize or hurt Social Security or Medicare. We have to do it elsewhere. But we're not going to do anything to hurt them."

The survey was conducted June 18-20 and has a margin of sampling error of +/- 3% with a 95% level of confidence.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


