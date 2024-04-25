Slack Co-founder's Child Missing in California

The teenage daughter of billionaire Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield is missing and believed to be in or around San Francisco's dangerous Tenderloin neighborhood.

Mint Butterfield, 16, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Sunday in the coastal town of Bolinas, California, Marin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Deputy Jose Suarez told the New York Post.

Bolinas is 30 miles northeast of San Francisco.

Sgt. Adam Schermerhorn, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, told SFGATE that the teen was last spotted near a bus stop.

"Mint is still missing and our detectives are working with SFPD investigators to try and determine her locations," Schermerhorn told SFGATE Wednesday.

Mint Butterfield's mother, Flickr co-founder Caterina Fake, reported her missing Monday morning, the sheriff's office said.

At the time of her disappearance, the girl had been living with Fake and was enrolled in a private boarding school in the Napa area.

Mint Butterfield was "last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, flannel pajama pants, and black boots," sheriff's officials wrote in a statement. "They were also possibly carrying a gray suitcase."

Mint Butterfield, who is 5 feet tall with reddish-brown curly hair and pierced eyebrows, is believed to have run away to the Tenderloin district in downtown San Francisco, which is notorious for its violent crime, widespread homelessness, and an outdoor drug market.

Schermerhorn confirmed to SFGATE that the teen's mother said she believed her daughter could be in the Tenderloin. San Francisco police officers have reportedly been combing the area.

"It appears there may be substance abuse history," Schermerhorn said.

Suarez appealed to the public for information, asking anyone with knowledge of the missing teen's whereabouts to contact the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Stewart Butterfield co-founded the Slack messaging app in 2013 but left the company after Salesforce purchased it in July 2021 for $28 billion.

His net worth is about $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Fake founded the imaging-hosting site Flickr with Stewart Butterfield in 2004 before selling the company to Yahoo a year later for around $30 million.

The couple married in 2001 but divorced in 2007, according to the Post. Mint Butterfield is their only child.