Cash App Creator Fatally Stabbed in San Francisco

Cash App creator Bob Lee, 43, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.

San Francisco police responded to a report of a stabbing in the city's downtown Rincon Hill neighborhood at approximately 2:35 a.m. Officers arriving on the scene found a 43-year-old man with multiple stab wounds who was later identified as Lee by CBS News.

Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrest has been made in the case and the San Francisco Police Department has not released any additional details.

Lee had served as the chief product officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin since November 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is survived by "a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators," MobileCoin Chief Executive Officer Joshua Goldbard said in a statement released to Bloomberg on Wednesday.

"Bob was made for the new world, he was the quintessential creator, leader, and consummate hacker," Goldbard said. "Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth."

Bloomberg reported that Lee was the first chief technology officer of Square, the financial tech startup co-founded by Jack Dorsey and now called Block Inc. Earlier in his career, Lee also worked at Google, where he helped develop the Android operating system.

Lee also founded the social network Present and went on to invest in a number of tech startups including Figma, Faire, Clubhouse, and Beeper.

Tributes from the tech community began to pour in on Twitter Tuesday night.

"It's real," Dorsey wrote on Nostr. "Getting calls. Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App. STL guy."

Figma CEO Dylan Field recalled Lee's early support of his company.

"I first met him in summer 2006 — he didn't care that I was only 14 and we talked tech / geeked out about programming," he said. "We remained connected over the years and he was an early supporter of Figma. It's so hard to believe he is gone."