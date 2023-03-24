Report: Sen. Sinema Ignoring Dems Who Want Donations Back

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., who left the Democratic Party in December to become an independent, is being hounded by angry Democrats who want their campaign donations back, the New York Post reported.

The donors were first told her campaign was working on returning money, but now Sinema and her staff are not returning donors' calls, a source told the newspaper.

Sinema reportedly has more than $8 million set aside for her 2024 reelection campaign.

According to the Post's sources, Sinema likely realizes there is no point in trying to end her association with the Democratic Party on good terms.

The Post noted that a Sinema spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Sinema ridiculed Democrat lawmakers in a private meeting with Republican lobbyists, Politico reported. Her comments came at a small Washington reception this year as she explained why she no longer attends the Democrats' weekly luncheons in the Capitol.

"Those lunches were ridiculous," she told the GOP lobbyists, according to a Politico source.

"I'm not caucusing with the Democrats," she said. "I'm formally aligned with the Democrats for committee purposes, but apart from that, I am not a part of the caucus."

Then she added: "Old dudes are eating Jell-O; everyone is talking about how great they are. I don't really need to be there for that."