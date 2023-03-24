×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sinema | democrats | money | campaign

Report: Sen. Sinema Ignoring Dems Who Want Donations Back

By    |   Friday, 24 March 2023 12:06 PM EDT

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., who left the Democratic Party in December to become an independent, is being hounded by angry Democrats who want their campaign donations back, the New York Post reported.

The donors were first told her campaign was working on returning money, but now Sinema and her staff are not returning donors' calls, a source told the newspaper.

Sinema reportedly has more than $8 million set aside for her 2024 reelection campaign.

According to the Post's sources, Sinema likely realizes there is no point in trying to end her association with the Democratic Party on good terms.

The Post noted that a Sinema spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Sinema ridiculed Democrat lawmakers in a private meeting with Republican lobbyists, Politico reported. Her comments came at a small Washington reception this year as she explained why she no longer attends the Democrats' weekly luncheons in the Capitol.

"Those lunches were ridiculous," she told the GOP lobbyists, according to a Politico source.

"I'm not caucusing with the Democrats," she said. "I'm formally aligned with the Democrats for committee purposes, but apart from that, I am not a part of the caucus."

Then she added: "Old dudes are eating Jell-O; everyone is talking about how great they are. I don't really need to be there for that."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., who left the Democratic Party in December to become an independent, is being hounded by angry Democrats who want their campaign donations back, the New York Post reported.
sinema, democrats, money, campaign
221
2023-06-24
Friday, 24 March 2023 12:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved