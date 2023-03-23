×
Sen. Sinema: Dem Lawmakers 'Old Dudes' Eating Jell-O

Thursday, 23 March 2023 11:18 AM EDT

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., ridiculed Democrat lawmakers in a private meeting with Republican lobbyists, Politico reported.

Her comments came at a small Washington reception this year as she explained why she no longer attends the Democrats' weekly luncheons in the Capitol. Sinema switched from Democrat to independent late last year.

"Those lunches were ridiculous," she told the GOP lobbyists, according to a Politico source.

"I'm not caucusing with the Democrats," she said. "I'm formally aligned with the Democrats for committee purposes, but apart from that, I am not a part of the caucus."

And then she added: "Old dudes are eating Jell-O, everyone is talking about how great they are. I don't really need to be there for that. That's an hour and a half twice a week that I can get back.

"The Northerners and the Westerners put Cool Whip on their Jell-O, and the Southerners put cottage cheese."

And Sinema said that she could make better use her time than attend "those dumb lunches."

"I spend my days doing productive work, which is why I've been able to lead every bipartisan vote that's happened the last two years," she said.

In December, Sinema announced her switch to an independent.

Her move came just days after Democrats had expanded their Senate majority to 51-49 for 2023 following the party's runoff election win in Georgia, The Associated Press noted.

